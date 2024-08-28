Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre Among Other Stars At Amruta Fadnavis' Eco Friendly Ganesha Movement At Dome SVP Stadium - See Pics

In a groundbreaking initiative, Salman Khan and Amruta Fadnavis came together to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the 'Bacche Bole Morya' event in Mumbai. The event, organized by Divyaj Foundation, aimed to educate children about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Salman Khan addressed the audience, emphasizing the need to adopt eco-friendly practices during Ganesh Chaturthi. "It's time we teach adults lessons in being earth-friendly. Let's use terracotta or other eco-friendly materials to create our Ganesha idols this year," he said to thunderous applause.

The event showcased eco-friendly Ganesh idols crafted by students from BMC schools across Mumbai, highlighting the children's role in environmental protection. Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher performed, lending their voices to celebrate and encourage the children's efforts.

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of Divyaj Foundation, emphasized the importance of starting with children to create a sustainable future. "By teaching them that every small action counts, we can protect our planet," she said.

The initiative aims to set a new standard for eco-friendly celebrations in Mumbai and beyond, promoting sustainability, community engagement, and inclusive leadership. A beach clean-up initiative at Versova Beach has also been planned for September 18, 2024, to continue the 'Bacche Bole Morya' and #MiKachraKarnarNahi campaigns.