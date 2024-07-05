Salman Khan And Ranveer Singh To Grace Ambani Sangeet Ceremony With Stellar Performances

New Delhi: Ahead of today's sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood's A-list celebrities are gearing up to set the stage ablaze with their performances. According to reports, celebs like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are slated to dazzle attendees with their electrifying performances. Details about the songs they will perform remain tightly under wraps.

The sangeet ceremony is on July 5 at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

This follows a trend of B-town celebrities taking center stage at the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities back in March, setting high expectations for another night of glamour and entertainment.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the sangeet venue is fully adorned in vibrant shades of red and pink, complete with a plush carpet laid out to welcome arriving celebrities.

According to the report, the Ambanis and Merchants have organized an extravagant sangeet night for the couple, complete with surprise dance performances. Also joining the festivities are other B-town celebrities, including ManushiChhillar, Meezaan Jafri, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor, all set to charm the audience with their performances.

Global pop stars Justin Biber, Lana Del Rey, Adele, and Drake are also expected to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.