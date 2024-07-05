Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763838
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI- RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING

Salman Khan And Ranveer Singh To Grace Ambani Sangeet Ceremony With Stellar Performances

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are set to light up Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony tonight in Mumbai with their stellar performances. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 09:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan And Ranveer Singh To Grace Ambani Sangeet Ceremony With Stellar Performances (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of today's sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood's A-list celebrities are gearing up to set the stage ablaze with their performances. According to reports, celebs like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are slated to dazzle attendees with their electrifying performances. Details about the songs they will perform remain tightly under wraps.

The sangeet ceremony is on July 5 at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). 

This follows a trend of B-town celebrities taking center stage at the Ambani family's pre-wedding festivities back in March, setting high expectations for another night of glamour and entertainment.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, the sangeet venue is fully adorned in vibrant shades of red and pink, complete with a plush carpet laid out to welcome arriving celebrities.

According to the report, the Ambanis and Merchants have organized an extravagant sangeet night for the couple, complete with surprise dance performances. Also joining the festivities are other B-town celebrities, including ManushiChhillar, Meezaan Jafri, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor, all set to charm the audience with their performances.

Global pop stars Justin Biber, Lana Del Rey, Adele, and Drake are also expected to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients
DNA Video
DNA: French 'Excalibur' sword disappears
DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Bhole Baba'?
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede