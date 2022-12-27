Salman Khan birthday: Police lathicharge bhai-fans, MASSIVE Law and Order situation at outside Dabangg star's house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): On Salman Khan`s 57th birthday, his fans gathered in large numbers outside his Galaxy residence to catch the superstar`s glimpse. Unfortunately, the crowd of fans outside Salman`s house got so unmanageable that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control it.Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, T-shirts, huge posters of Salman along with them.

After waiting for a while to see him, as soon as he stepped out onto the balcony to wave the officers struggled to control the crowd despite the extensive security. They even performed a lathicharge to control the crowd.The actor along with his father Salim Khan greeted the fans standing outside Galaxy apartment.Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, "Thank you all..."The `Sultan` actor donned a simple grey t-shirt, while Salim opted for a blue checked shirt.

The `Bajrangi Bhaijaan` actor in the early hours of Tuesday hosted a grand birthday bash at his residence which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur among others.For over three decades the actor has delivered some blockbuster hit films like `Sultan`, `Dabangg`, `Bajrangi Bhaijaan`, `Ek Tha Tiger`, `Bodyguard` and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji`s upcoming family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

#WATCH | Mumbai: Police lathi-charge crowd gathered outside Salman Khan's residence Galaxy apartments on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zrB8pyaguv — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Live TV