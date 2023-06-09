Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera - Popularity, Salary Comparison With IITs and IIMs

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s popular bodyguard Shera, who is himself a celebrity, takes around 15 lakh a month that is roughly 2 crores annually. Shera's real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. He has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for over 29 years.Gurmeet Singh Jolly, aka Shera, is a close friend of Salman Khan and he is often seen with him at public events.

Shera is a former Mr. Mumbai and Mr. Maharashtra, and he is known for his strength, his loyalty, and his discretion. He is also a successful businessman, and he owns a security firm called Tiger Security. Shera is a role model for many people, and he is an inspiration to those who work in the security industry. He is a true professional, and he is dedicated to his work.

Salman Khan Vs Average Salary of IITs and IIMs

Indian Institute Of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are popular education centres of India and highly known for higher packages.

Let’s compare their salary

The average salary of IITs and IIMs is around ₹1,800,000 per year or ₹721 per hour. Entry-level positions start at ₹1,500,000 per year, while most experienced workers make up to ₹3,000,000 per year.

Here are the average annual salaries of graduates from some of the top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs):

IIT Bombay: The average salary is twenty-seven lakhs and fifty-four thousand rupees per year (₹27.54 lakhs).

IIT Delhi: The average salary is twenty-six lakhs and thirteen thousand rupees per year (₹26.13 lakhs).

IIT Madras: The average salary is twenty-five lakhs and one thousand rupees per year (₹25.01 lakhs).

IIM Bangalore: The average salary is twenty-six lakhs and eighteen thousand rupees per year (₹26.18 lakhs).

IIM Calcutta: The average salary is twenty-eight lakhs per year (₹28 lakhs).

Please note that these figures represent the average salaries and can vary based on several factors, including the specialization of the graduates, industry demand, individual performance, and other variables. These amounts are provided to give a general idea of the average salaries earned by graduates from these institutions.