Salman Khan Breaks Internet With His Chiselled Abs, Goes Shirtless In Latest Pic

Salman Khan shared a picture of his chiselled chest and flaunted his abs in the latest post on Instagram.

Apr 05, 2023

Mumbai: Fans go crazy when Bollywood actor Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs in each of his movies. On Wednesday, the `Bajrangi Bhaijaan` actor took to his Instagram and shared a drool-worthy shirtless picture of him flaunting his chiselled chest and abs. 

"May look like it but definitely not chilling," he captioned the post. In the picture, Salman could be seen sitting on a couch. Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons .`Bigg Boss` contestant Prateek Sehajpal commented, "Mashallah." "Love you Bhai," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Forever inspirational." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` opposite actor Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don`t have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Katrina Kaif in his kitty. 

