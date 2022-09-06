NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan brings his own glass to party, fits it in pant pocket leaving fans amused - VIRAL video

Salman Khan's latest viral video: Earlier, once during Bigg Boss 13, while hosting one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he had kept the glass in his pocket. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

Salman Khan brings his own glass to party, fits it in pant pocket leaving fans amused - VIRAL video

New Delhi: A recent video showing Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan getting out of his car with a glass filled with (eh, water, at least looking like one ). And that's not it, the superstar tried fitting it in his pant pocket as he got down from his car and walked towards the venue amid tight security. 

While the bodyguards tried their best to evade paps but somehow Salman got clicked as he came to attend Murad Khetani's birthday party. Well, his unusual style and swag got a solid reaction from netizens and the video went viral on social media platforms:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Earlier, once during Bigg Boss 13, while hosting one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman had kept the glass in his pocket. Bhaijaan ka swag!

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He shared the first glimpse teaser of the film recently. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Venkatesh in the pivotal part.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. He has 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandes in his kitty.

 

Salman KhanSalman Khan newsSalman Khan trolledSalman Khan glass videosalman khan viral videoSalman Khan party video

