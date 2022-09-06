New Delhi: A recent video showing Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan getting out of his car with a glass filled with (eh, water, at least looking like one ). And that's not it, the superstar tried fitting it in his pant pocket as he got down from his car and walked towards the venue amid tight security.

While the bodyguards tried their best to evade paps but somehow Salman got clicked as he came to attend Murad Khetani's birthday party. Well, his unusual style and swag got a solid reaction from netizens and the video went viral on social media platforms:

Earlier, once during Bigg Boss 13, while hosting one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman had kept the glass in his pocket. Bhaijaan ka swag!

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He shared the first glimpse teaser of the film recently. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. It also features Venkatesh in the pivotal part.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. He has 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandes in his kitty.