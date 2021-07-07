हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Salman Khan calls Dilip Kumar ‘Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at PD Hinduja Hospital at the age of 98. Despite living a long life, the void that he has created in the Hindi film industry is indelible. The actor is regarded as an institution in himself.

Salman Khan calls Dilip Kumar 'Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see'
Twitter

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at PD Hinduja Hospital at the age of 98. Despite living a long life, the void that he has created in the Hindi film industry is indelible. The actor is regarded as an institution in himself.

Since the news of his demise broke out, celebrities like, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Shilpa Shetty among various others have paid their tribute to the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood.

Now Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to pay his condolences for the late actor. “Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab,” wrote Salman along with a picture of himself with Dilip Kumar.

Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared photos of Dilip Kumar with Raj Kapoor while remembering the actor.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to post a photo of Dilip Kumar pulling Raj Kapoor’s cheeks and wrote, “The deep connection and love between them”.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife Saira Banu. The actor will be buried today at 5 pm in Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz Mumbai. He was earlier diagnosed with Bilateral Pleural Effusion.

