Salman Khan Caressing Katrina Kaif In This Old Video Is A Proof They Share A Strong Bond

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif was heartbroken after her breakup with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. The couple dated for almost 4 years before calling it quits. After her separation from Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan stood like a rock with Katrina and helped her overcome personally and professionally. To date, they are both good friends and the world admires their friendship. This one old video of Katrina goes viral on the internet along with the Tiger 3 star and it is claimed that Salman is consoling Kat after her breakup with Ranbir as she is seen leaning her head on the superstar’s shoulder, and he is caressing her. But the fact check is that the video is dated back to 2012 has no connection with Katrina’s breakup.

Watch the old video of Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif:

When Salman Khan taunted Katrina Kaif for missing the chance of Mrs Khan and called her Katrina Kapoor

Katrina attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s wedding while dating Ranbir Kapoor, where the superstar’s video created a huge stir in which he is seen telling the Merry Christmas actress of missing the chance to become Mrs. Khan by calling her Katrina Kapoor.

When Ranbir Kapoor openly spoke about his breakup with Katrina Kaif

It was the first time when Ranbir addressed his separation from Kat in public and revealed the reason for parting their ways. “ It was really punctured by a lot of things. By baseless rumours and reports and perception and point of views” Ranbir admitted to being hurt and called Katrina the most influential person in his life after his parents. Today both Katrina and Ranbir are happily married to their respective partners Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.