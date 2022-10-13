Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde's birthday on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu join the fun - Watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of actress Pooja Hegde's birthday, the team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' came together and celebrated her special day. The actress's birthday came as a perfect moment to capture the team together. Whereas Salman Khan has truly taken over the masses with his magnificent persona of 'Bhai' now comes a video of Pooja Hegde's birthday from the sets capturing the team together.

Recently Salman Khan films have shared a video on social media while capturing moments in which Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating the birthday of Pooja Hegde. While everyone was seen singing the birthday song, it enclosed us with other cast of the film having a great time together. While we have now witnessed the amazing cast, it has raised the bar of excitement to watch them all together on the screen.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.