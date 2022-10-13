NewsLifestylePeople
POOJA HEGDE BIRTHDAY

Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde's birthday on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu join the fun - Watch

Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: The actress for the first time will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde's birthday on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu join the fun - Watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of actress Pooja Hegde's birthday, the team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' came together and celebrated her special day. The actress's birthday came as a perfect moment to capture the team together. Whereas Salman Khan has truly taken over the masses with his magnificent persona of 'Bhai' now comes a video of Pooja Hegde's birthday from the sets capturing the team together. 

Recently Salman Khan films have shared a video on social media while capturing moments in which Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu were seen celebrating the birthday of Pooja Hegde. While everyone was seen singing the birthday song, it enclosed us with other cast of the film having a great time together. While we have now witnessed the amazing cast, it has raised the bar of excitement to watch them all together on the screen. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. 

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions.

 

Live Tv

Pooja Hegde birthdayHappy Birthday Pooja HegdePooja Hegde newsSalman KhanKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanDaggubati VenkateshJagapathi Babu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra