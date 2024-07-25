Mumbai: There is always a curiosity around Salman Khan's relationship status, over the years there have been reports that the actor is reportedly in a relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. The superstar lately celebrated his rumoured girlfriend's birthday with family and the pictures have been going viral on the internet. The picture shows Salman Khan happily posing with Iulia and other family members and other close friends.

Mika Singh who has been close to Khan's family took to his Instagram and wished the actress on her birthday, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful Iulia Vantur. God bless you with lots of happiness and success". Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul shared the picture of the entire family and wished the diva a very happy birthday. She shared back and mentioned," I love you."

When Salman Khan said his time of getting married has passed

The most good-looking actor in Bollywood Salman Khan chose not to be in a commitment like marriage. Just a few years ago he even declared that the time of his marriage had passed.

Salman Khan's latest statement over firing incident grabs headlines

The superstar in his latest statement to the police reportedly said," So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members.".

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Sikandar with AR Murugadoss.