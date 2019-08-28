close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood, thanks film industry

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has completed a journey of 31 years in Bollywood and has expressed his gratitude towards the Indian film industry and his fans.

Salman, who made his acting debut in 1988 with the film "Biwi Ho Toh Aisi", on Tuesday night treated his fans with an unseen childhood photograph of him on Twitter. 

He captioned the image: "A big thank you to the Indian film industry and to everyone who has been a part of this 31 year journey, specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

The actor, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, was later seen in films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Sanam Bewafa", "Saajan", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Karan Arjun", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam", "Tere Naam" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain".

During his 31 year journey, Salman featured in various genres of films such as comedy entertainers "Biwi No. 1", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Ready" and "No Entry". 

Later in 2000, he was seen in high octane action films such as "Dabangg", "Wanted", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Kick" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". 

The 53-year-old star also dabbled in sports-centric films like "Sultan" and movies with high emotional content like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan". 

In addition to his acting career, Salman is a film producer, a television presenter and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

 

