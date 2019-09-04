Salman Khan dances his heart out on Ganpati Visarjan, Swara Bhasker joins festivity—Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma welcomed Bappa to their abode on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. A day after seeking his blessings and pray to him with utmost faith and devotion, it was time to bid him goodbye.

The Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at the Khan household took place amid much fanfare and aplomb. Several celebrities came for Bappa's darshan and sought his blessings.

Like every year, this time too drums, dhol and manjeere were played with much energy and gusto. The entire procession had a reverberating effect, making it a divine experience for all.

Superstar Salman Khan joined in the fun and frolic moment. He danced his heart out like no one's watching. Actresses Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah joined him too and grooved to the beats of dhol.

Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan sneak-peek on his Instagram story as well.

Here's a screengrab:

Ace fashion designer and family friend Ashley Rebello shared the video from Ganpati Visarjan on Instagram.

Watch it here:

Salman and family bids a dancing and grand farewell to the Lord every year, with a promise to return the next year.

Besides Khans, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also bid Bappa goodbye with full dhol and music.