Mumbai: Salman Khan has been leading his life as normal as he can, and he continues fulfilling his commitments towards work. The superstar has been making headlines ever since the fresh death against him, and Baba Siddique was killed by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang due to his proximity to the superstar. The latest threat against the superstar was he needed to apologise in the temple or pay Rs 5 crore in the Blackbucks poaching case.

And now Mumbai Police has arrested the said man who allegedly sent the death threat to the Tiger star. As per reports in PTI, the Mumbai Police has arrested Bhikharam Jalaram Bishnoi, a Rajasthan native and a welder for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan from Karnataka.

Bishnoi was first arrested by the Haveri Police after receiving a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad and later he was handed over to Mumbai Police. Bishnoi was arrested a day after the fresh death threat was released against superstar Salman Khan.

The agency shared the details that read," The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi".

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat against Salman Khan that read as per PTI, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active”.

Currently, Salman Khan is shooting for Sikander in Hyderabad along with Rashmika Mandanna.