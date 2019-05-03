Salman Khan denies hosting event in Bijnor

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has denied being a part of a charity event in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, which claims he will host and sponsor it.

Salman took to social media and shared a poster of the event being held in Bijnor. The poster explicitly states that the "Dabangg" star will be a part of the May 4 event, and that a 'Being Human Foundation' sponsoring it.

"Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way," Salman wrote on Twitter.

The poster reads: "Coca-Cola and Being Human Foundations presents Salman Khan live in Bijnor."

A box below reads: "With coming - Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik."

On the acting front, Salman will next be seen in "Bharat" along with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release in June.