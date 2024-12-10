Salman Khan Drops Adorable Birthday Video Of Mother Salma Khan Dancing With Sohail Khan

New Delhi: The excitement for Salman Khan's next film, Sikandar, is at its peak. While everyone eagerly awaits more updates about the film, Salman Khan captured what can only be described as the most adorable moment between a mother and son. As Salma Khan, Salman Khan's mother, celebrated her birthday, she was seen dancing with Sohail Khan.

The celebration for Salma Khan was thoroughly enjoyed by the Khan family. While everyone was immersed in the celebration, Sohail Khan was seen sharing a delightful dance with his mother on her special day. Salman Khan captured this beautiful moment and shared it, wishing the birthday lady in the caption.

"Mummmmmyyyyy happy birthday... mother India, our world @sohailkhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial @arpitakhansharma #AlviraKhanAgnihotri"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.