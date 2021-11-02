Salman Khan drops adorable photo with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'bhai ka birthday hai'

New Delhi: Ending the wait of their followers, Actor Salman Khan took to social media on Tuesday (November 2) and dropped a photo with his friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wishing him on his birthday. "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk," Salman wrote in the caption. Shah Rukh turned 56 today and has been receicing outpouring love from fans, celebrities and loves ones from all over.

Salman and Shah Rukh's bond needs no introduction. From being friends to foes and bros, Bollywood's 'Karan-Arjun' have time and again proved to everyone that their friendship is for a lifetime.

The family is reportedly celebrating a quiet birthday of the actor this year, which comes just days after son Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30 in drugs on cruise case. The 23-year-old was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

This year, there was no customary appearance by the superstar from the balcony of his bungalow for the second consecutive year and there were reports that said the actor and family were in Alibaug for the celebration while others stated that he was still in the city.

Shah Rukh's birthday a festival of sorts for his die-hard fans some of who turned up outside the actor's residence in Mannat -- which has been decked up with lights -- to celebrate their favourite star's birthday. His fans had also turned up in huge numbers to celebrate Aryan's homecoming on October 30 with fervour.

Fans stood outside his Bandra residence to catch a glimpse of their star, who didn't step out on the balcony to express his gratitude, only deviating from his customary greetings due to the pandemic last year. On social media, his friends and well wishers from the Hindi film industry sent their best wishes.

Several other celebrities and close friends of Shah Rukh dropped heartwarming wishes for the Bollywood superstar on his 56th birthday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional note for Shah Rukh and said to the world he may be the most charismatic and intelligent man but he has had the privilege of seeing a more humane side of the popular star. He reminisced meeting him on the sets of ?Karan Arjun? for the first time when he tagged along with his late father Yash Johar to hang out with Kajol, not realising how Shah Rukh would shape his life and career.

"His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact... But I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart... An unmatchable father... A rock solid husband... A loving brother and an indispensable friend... He is all that and so much more...

"Love you so much Bhai... May every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way?. Happy birthday!" Johar said on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories and said he prays for the actor and his family's well-being. "Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua!" he wrote.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who directed Shah Rukh in two "Don" movies, hailed the superstar as "one of the kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people". "Happy birthday@iamsrk.. Big hug .. Love and best wishes always," he added.

Prior to Aryan Khan's arrest and later bail, Shah Rukh had begun filming for Siddharth Anand's film, reportedly titled 'Pathan'. Reports were there that Shah Rukh was all set to travel to foreign land with his leading heroine Deepika Padukone to shoot for a special number.

Shah Rukh had also started work on another film, being directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee. However, it looks like he has put all his professional commitments on hold for a while, after the controversy around his son Aryan Khan.