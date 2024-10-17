Salman Khan Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Sends Lawrence Bishnoi A Zoom Meeting Invite: 'Yeh Aapke Fayade Ki Hi Baatein Hai'

New Delhi: Former Bollywood actress and Salman Khan's alleged ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently through her Instagram handle reached out to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Ali was reportedly in a relationship with the actor during the 1990s.

In her post, Ali shared a photo of Bishnoi and expressed her curiosity about his ability to conduct Zoom calls from prison. She addressed him directly, saying, "This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi: Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke app jail se bhi Zoom Calls kar rhe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatein krni hain" directly addressing the need of her talking to him.

Ali elaborated on her message, stating her interest in visiting Rajasthan for a religious ceremony but insisted that a Zoom call with Bishnoi must happen first. She asked for his mobile number, suggesting that their conversation could be mutually beneficial: "Humari puri duniya me sbse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain pooja ke liye par phle aapse Zoom call jo jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye keh yeh aapke fayade ki hi baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya," she wrote.

Take A Look At The Post Here:

Somy Ali's relationship with Salman Khan ended in 1999, after which she left Mumbai and relocated to US.

Bishnoi on the other hand is currently held at Sabarmati Central Jail.