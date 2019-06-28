Salman Khan faces backlash for cycling without helmet, netizens ask Mumbai Police to take action

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Bharat', has been sharing glimpses from his personal life with his fans of late. From sharing his fitness anecdotes to giving a sneak peek into his family life, to dropping hints about his upcoming projects, the actor has been doing it all.

Some of his recent posts showed him performing a daring split, to doing a backflip into a pool and racing with a horse. And his videos have been giving sleepless nights to his followers who just can't seem to have enough.

However, a recent post shared by the superstar has not gone well with a section who raised objections on the superstar for breaking traffic norms. On Wednesday, Salman shared a time-lapse video that showed him cycling on busy roads in Mumbai. "Time flies v (very) fast... Learn how to appreciate it," the actor wrote, urging fans to value time. Sporting a black tee and shorts, Salman is seen riding the cycle down the street in a zigzag manner.

Time flies v fast. . Learn how to appreciate it pic.twitter.com/cpcrF2YDVf — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019

However, social media users took note of the actor not wearing a helmet while riding the cycle. Some of them even tagged the Mumbai Police urging them to take action against the star for flouting traffic norms by not wearing a helmet.

On the work front, Salman is all set to kickstart shooting for the third schedule of 'Dabangg 3'. He has other films like 'Kick 2', 'Sher Khan', 'Inshallah' among others in his kitty.