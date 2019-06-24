close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan flaunts flexibility with a perfect split

This is not the first time the "Dabangg" star has shared his workout routine. 

Salman Khan flaunts flexibility with a perfect split
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is giving major fitness goals as he flaunts a perfect 180-degree split.

Salman on Sunday evening shared a photograph of himself performing the perfect split and captioned it: "In splits. Ha ha ha ha."

This is not the first time the "Dabangg" star has shared his workout routine. 

The "Bharat" star, who is praised for his well-chiselled body, had previously shared videos showing his workouts to stay fit and flexible, how his security team helps in his fitness regime and a clip of him doing a backflip into a pool.

On the film front, the actor is enjoying the successful run of "Bharat" at the box office despite dismissal response from critics. 

His upcoming projects include the next season of the TV reality show "Bigg Boss", Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Inshallah" and another instalment of his popular franchise "Dabangg 3". 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan picsBharatDabangg
Next
Story

Obama and Clooney families hang out in Italy

Must Watch

PT3M19S

5W1H: 'After the election, Akhilesh did not call me once' says Mayawati