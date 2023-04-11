Salman Khan Gets Yet Another Death Threat, Caller Marks April 30 As The Date To 'Eliminate' Actor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reportedly received yet another death, leaving his fans worried. A man identified as Roki Bhai allegedly called Mumbai Police Control Room and issued a death threat against the star.

"In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Police told ANI. The police probe is underway as they are trying to place the caller's whereabouts.

SALMAN KHAN DEATH THREATS

Earlier in March, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a threat mail to actor Salman Khan. Reportedly, he had also allegedly threatened late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father, a police official told ANI. Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag was held from Jodhpur in Rajasthan by a Bandra police team after a probe into the threat mail showed it was sent from his mobile phone, the official said.

In June 2022, a threat letter was left at Bandra Bandstand where Salman's father Salim Khan would go out for walks. The threat letter had claimed that the actor too would meet the same fate as singer Siddhu Moosewala, who was murdered by the Bishnoi gang. An FIR had been registered in that case as well.

SALMAN KHAN'S FILM RELEASE

Meanwhile, Bhaijaan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was launched on April 10, 2023, in Mumbai with the entire star cast. The movie features Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari among others.

The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023 - the big Eid bonanza for his fans.