Salman Khan, his nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan had so much fun together - Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan bonded with his nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan and Ayaan over red hands game and they seem to have loads of fun.

The 53-year-old actor recently posted snippets from the game night, in which he challenged all Arhaan and Ayaan while Arhaan also competed with Nirvaan.

In the first video, Nirvaan plays against Arhaan. In the second, Arhaan is up against Salman and in the last one, the actor plays against Ayaan. Can you guess who all won?

Well, here are the three videos:

Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan's son with Malaika Arora. The duo separated in 2016 and got divorced in 2018. While Nirvaan is Sohail Khan's and Seema Khan's son while Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri are Ayaan's parents.

Salman has shared several pictures and videos recently from his family album. Take a look at some of them here:

Salman is now basking in the success of 'Bharat', which has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office. He will soon resume shooting for 'Dabangg 3' and also has Inshallah lined-up.