close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, his nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan had so much fun together - Watch

Salman Khan recently posted snippets from the game night, in which he challenged his nephews.

Salman Khan, his nephews Arhaan and Nirvaan had so much fun together - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Salman Khan bonded with his nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan and Ayaan over red hands game and they seem to have loads of fun.

The 53-year-old actor recently posted snippets from the game night, in which he challenged all Arhaan and Ayaan while Arhaan also competed with Nirvaan. 

In the first video, Nirvaan plays against Arhaan. In the second, Arhaan is up against Salman and in the last one, the actor plays against Ayaan. Can you guess who all won?

Well, here are the three videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nirvaan vs Arhaan ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arhaan vs me ..

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayaan vs me ..

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan's son with Malaika Arora. The duo separated in 2016 and got divorced in 2018. While Nirvaan is Sohail Khan's and Seema Khan's son while Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri are Ayaan's parents. 

Salman has shared several pictures and videos recently from his family album. Take a look at some of them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flying jets yohan khan, mohan grover and mr bean bag Being children again..

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahil n his mamu ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

Salman is now basking in the success of 'Bharat', which has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office. He will soon resume shooting for 'Dabangg 3' and also has Inshallah lined-up.

Tags:
Salman Khansalman khan nirvaan arhaannirvaan arhaan
Next
Story

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan's dreamy London nights

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day