Salman Khan Holding Niece Ayat In His Arms Go Viral; Fans Call Him The Best Mamu In The World

Mumbai: Salman Khan appeared at the Angry Young Men Series event where his father Salim Javed was appreciated for his work along with Javed Akhtar. In the era of 70s Salim - Javed were the biggest names and to date, their dialogue echoes in people's hearts. But what grabbed the attention at the event was how adorably Salman Khan held his niece Ayaat in his arms at the event and she refused to go to anyone but only be with her Mamu Jaan. In the videos that has been going viral, Salman lifts Ayat in his arms and talks to her adorably and this moment gets captured by the cameras and the fans melt seeing this side of the superstar.

Salman Khan fans are hailing him as the perfect family man and are wondering how the superstar would be with his kids after seeing him bond with his little niece. Salman Khan was the star of the night, one more gesture of the Sikandar actor grabbed eyeballs was the way he stood beside his father Salim Khan throughout the event, and it only showed the immense love and respect he has for him.

Salman Khan even shared a picture of him along with his father Salim Khan who he called his Godfather. The picture speaks it all. Indeed, one more time the man proved why he is a true icon for his fans.