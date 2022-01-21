Salman Khan is a friend but I can't be a monkey on his back and bother him, reveals Hate Story actress Zareen Khan

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the 2010 release Veer opposite Salman Khan. She was compared to Katrina Kaif and for the longest identified as her lookalike. Many years later, the actress has made a name for herself and reveals she can't be a monkey on mentor Salman's back all the time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Zareen Khan thanked the superstar Bhaijaan for helping her out and giving her an opportunity to enter the showbiz world. She said, "I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for me. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done."

She also opened up on her initial personal struggles, saying "My dad had left us, therefore it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face."

Zareen was last seen in the 2021 release 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", which was released on ZEE5.