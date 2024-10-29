Mumbai: What Salman Khan is going through currently is unimaginable. The superstar's friend and politician Baba Siddique was shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang due to his proximity to him. Ever since Baba Siddique was killed Salman has been unable to sleep in nights. The other person than Salman who is totally shattered from the death is Baba Siddiquie's son Zeeshan Siddique who is only seeking justice for his father's brutal murder. Zeeshan in his interview with BBC revealed how Salman is having sleepless nights and he calls him every day.

In his interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan said," Salman was very upset by all these things. Father and Salman were as close as real brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father's death; he always makes sure to check on me. He can't sleep properly at night; he speaks to me about all these things".

He also added, "I have never considered my father's friends to be celebrities. Because if someone always visits your home, they are your father's close friends and are considered family members. So, Salman Khan and other celebrities are as important as any other family member".

Salman Khan faced fresh death threats after Baba Siddique's murder and his security has been doubled, the superstar continues to work in his routine due to commitments.