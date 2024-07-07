Mumbai: Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday at midnight with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and a few close friends in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, too, attended the late night celebrations.

Taking to social media, Salman dropped a candid picture from Dhoni's cake-cutting ceremony. In the image, we can see Salman looking at Dhoni with a big smile on his face.

"Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @msdhoni," he captioned the post.

Take A Look At The Post:

Dhoni needs no introduction in the world of cricket and is famous for his calm and stunning captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days.

On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career.

A video also has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Dhoni is seen feeding his birthday cake to Salman.