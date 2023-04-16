Salman Khan Lauds Comedian Vikalp Mehta For His Mimicry Of Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was impressed with the comedian and anchor Vikalp Mehta's mimicry of actor Akshay Kumar on the stage of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Vikalp is a lookalike of Akshay and is popular for doing his mimicry on various comedy shows like 'India's Got Talent', 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Comedy Circus', and 'The Great Indian Family Drama'. He also hosted the TV series 'Life Ka Recharge'.

Salman applauded him for his impeccable talent and said: "When I see Vikalp performing it feels as if Akki is speaking. Many artists mimic actors, but Vikalp has embodied not only his character but also his soul. He does not only mimic Akki's mannerisms but presents his personality and activities that he would exactly do. It's amazing."

"I don't think Akshay will be upset with this as Viklap is doing a fantastic job. He has followed the character to the core. I haven't found anyone who has imitated me like you (Vikalp) mimics Akki," he added.

Overwhelmed with the compliments showered by Salman, Vikalp said: "An artist lives for acknowledgment for his or her craft, and when such a huge star appreciates your work it feels as if all your hard work has paid off. I am on the ninth cloud since Salman sir applauded me on the stage. I am extremely happy and would like to thank him for encouraging me so much that there is no turning back from here."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.