Salman Khan lauds Shehnaaz Gill for her progress, says 'he's in contact with Sidharth Shukla's mom'

NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan said that he is in contact with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla. The actor interacted with Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill at Bigg Boss 15 finale and expressed his happiness seeing her grow. The superstar lauded the singer-actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame for making progress in life despite suffering such a great loss.

In 'Bigg Boss 15', Salman Khan told Shehnaaz Gill, "I know it has been difficult for you. For everyone but more so for Sidharth Shukla's mother and you. I talk to Sidharth's mom. I call her. So, now just move on. Do your work and enjoy life."

"I am happy to see Shehnaaz move on in life. I have a feeling that she will go ahead in life. Now, all you need to do is move on, your whole life lies ahead of you," Salman added further.

Salman and Shehnaaz shared fun moments on stage at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15, where she had come as a special guest. Speaking about Salman's former girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz said, "I've become India's Shehnaaz Gill from 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif as India's Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina." Shehnaaz made the comments in regards to Katrina's wedding to Vicky Kaushal, a Punjabi.

Salman also made a veiled reference about Katrina's wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal and said, "Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai (The couple are happy)." Shehnaaz replied, "Sir You please be happy. Sorry, am I saying too much."

Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in December 2021.

Live TV