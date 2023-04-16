topStoriesenglish2595696
BABA SIDDIQUI

Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Black Pathani As He Attends Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 09:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Looking dapper in a black outfit, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his presence at Baba Siddiqui`s annual Iftar party on Sunday.
  • The actor attended the ceremony with his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

New Delhi: Looking dapper in a black outfit, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his presence at Baba Siddiqui`s annual Iftar party on Sunday. The actor attended the ceremony with his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Many popular faces were seen arriving at the annual Iftar party by Baba Siddiqui. Shahnaaz Gill looked stunning in an ethnic outfit, whereas Rashami Desai slayed the Indian look too. Pooja Hegde turned heads in a black shimmer saree as she arrived at the iftar party. MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were also seen arriving at the party.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Baba Siddiqui`s annual Iftar party is one of the most talked-about events in the filmland.

The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

