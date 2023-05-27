Salman Khan Looks Handsome In Everything: Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Talks About His Look At IIFA Awards

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is at Abu Dhabi for the ongoing IIFA Awards 2023. The actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his magic and charisma. He is joined by other Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Esha Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and others at the mega event. Salman is seen sporting a new avatar, including a moustache and a beard along with a new hairdo.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the media can be heard asking her about the look of Salman Khan. The Romanian actor-singer, who was seen dressed up in a beautiful purple off-shoulder gown replied with a smile, "Why do you want me to disclose that? He’s gonna look handsome anyway no matter what he wears. Her enigmatic response has set social media abuzz. Fans rushed to the comment section and praised her."

Meanwhile, Salman was recently in the news when a video from the event showed his bodyguards blocking Vicky Kaushal from meeting him. The video showed Vicky approaching Salman with a handshake but was pushed away by the superstar's security guards. The video went viral in no time and left netizens amused at the behaviour. A few of them trolled Salman for this treatment to Vicky at the event.

Speaking on the work front, Salman has completed shooting for his next spy action drama 'Tiger 3' co starring Katrina Kaif. This is the third installment from the Tiger franchise, and is all set to hit theatres on November 10, 2023.