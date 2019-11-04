Salman Khan makes smashing entry as he begins shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudeva. The actor shared a video announcing the same.

The Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb on Eid 2020.

In the video shared by the actor, Salman can be seen making a grand entry on the sets of Radhe. He puts on a jacket as he walks at a slow pace. “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1,” he captioned the video.

The much-awaited film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

The film also features Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.