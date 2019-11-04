close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan makes smashing entry as he begins shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai-Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudeva. The actor shared a video announcing the same. 

Salman Khan makes smashing entry as he begins shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudeva. The actor shared a video announcing the same. 

The Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb on Eid 2020. 

In the video shared by the actor, Salman can be seen making a grand entry on the sets of Radhe. He puts on a jacket as he walks at a slow pace. “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1,” he captioned the video.

The much-awaited film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

The film also features Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Tags:
Salman KhanRadhelaxxmi bombAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Mandira Bedi reveals she has been trying to adopt a girl for past 2 years

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Where are the characters of 'WhatsApp Spying Scandal'? | World Exclusive