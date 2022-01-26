हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan mobbed outside plush Juhu restaurant, trolls shout 'mask free Bhai' - Watch

Salman Khan wore an all-black outfit to Estella was accompanied by his army of bodyguards for protection. 

Salman Khan mobbed outside plush Juhu restaurant, trolls shout &#039;mask free Bhai&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted at a plush Juhu restaurant named Estella and guess what? The moment 'Bhaijaan' stepped out in the night, he got mobbed by fans who were more than delighted spotting their favourite star. 

However, the online troll army pointed out that Salman Khan is not wearing his mask. Check out a few funny comments for the superstar here: 

Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram. 

However, the online troll army pointed out that Salman Khan is not wearing his mask. Check out a few funny comments for the superstar here: 

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai' third installment named 'Tiger 3' co-starring Katrina Kaif. Actor Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in a pivotal part this time. The project is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Tiger 3' has been shot in Russia, Turkey and Austria. 

 

Salman Khansalman khan mobbedSalman Khan trolledestella juhuKatrina Kaif
