New Delhi: The sudden demise of renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal left a void in the hearts of his friends, colleagues, and fans. Salman Khan has joined the list to pay tribute to "Gudda".

Taking to X on Saturday, Salman mourned the demise of the fashion designer.

Rest in peace Rohit

#RohitBal — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2024

"Rest in peace Rohit #RohitBal," his post read.

Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment for a while. On November 1, he was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 63.

Many celebs also took to their social media handles to pay tributes to Rohit Bal.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen honoured the late designer, sharing a nostalgic photo from one of their collaborative fashion shows. She reflected, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his heartbreak over the loss, stating, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary, he crafted iconic costumes for a song in Nayak and brought unmatched creativity to Indian fashion always. His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

Bal's demise has left a void in the Indian fashion landscape.