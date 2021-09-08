Salman Khan moves court against ‘Selmon Bhoi’, a game allegedly based on 2002 hit-and-run case

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan filed a lawsuit in the Mumbai Civil Court against ‘Selmon Bhoi’, a game available on Google Play Store that is allegedly based on the actor’s infamous 2002 hit-and-run case from which he was later acquitted from all charges by the Bombay High Court in 2015. The court has ordered a temporary restraint on access to the game.

According to a report in ETimes, the court ordered the Parody Studios Pvt Ltd, the makers of the game on Monday (September 6) to stop disseminating, launching, re-launching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor. The court also directed the makers to take down the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

Salman Khan had filed a lawsuit against the developers of the game in August claiming that the game aims to tarnish his image as the name and images displayed in the game appeared to be his caricature version.

"Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff," the court said.

The court further told the game developers Salman Khan’s consent was never taken before development of the game. “When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished."

The matter is sub-judice and further hearing on the matter will take place on September 20.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in ‘Antim’ along with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the poster of which was revealed on Tuesday (September 7).