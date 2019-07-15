Salman Khan nails #BottleCapChallenge with important environment message

New Delhi: Salman Khan might be a little late to join the Bottle Cap challenge bandwagon, but the Bollywood superstar is here with an important message.

The 'Sultan' star, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent film, shared a video on Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "Don't thakao paani bachao".

In the video, Salman can be seen removing the cap of the bottle with just a blow and then gulp down the water from it. In the end, he said 'Paani Bachao', and thereafter walks away with the same bottle. While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop wasting water.

Salman is currently basking in the success of 'Bharat', which also featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, among others. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore within just five days of its release.

He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film will see Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.