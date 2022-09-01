NewsLifestylePeople
New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, like an every-year ritual, many celebrities and devotees welcomed Bappa home. This year Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 31, starting the 10-day long festive mood in Maharashtra. Ganpati Utsav is a major festival in the state and preparations can be seen in almost every corner. 

Keeping up with the annual ritual of bringing the Bappa idol home, this year too, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed Ganpati at their Mumbai residence and the gala event was attended by the Khandaan including some close industry friends. Bhaijaan Salman Khan also performed the Ganpati Aarti at his sister's house. Take a look at the videos: 

Besides, newlywed Katrina Kaif along with her husband Vicky Kaushal was seen as a guest at Arpita's house. Sohail Khan was also seen outside the residence. Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'souza also visited Arpita on the special occasion. They were accompanied by their children--Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi was also present at the do.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill. It is directed by Farhad Samji, and is slated to be released on December 30, 2022. 

He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif which is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

 

