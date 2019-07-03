Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been treating fans with a glimpse into his fitness regime, is set to launch a SK-27 Gym Franchise, and plans to open 300 gyms across India by 2020.

After his Being Human chain and Being Strong Fitness Equipment, Salman will launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

The aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

In April, Salman launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.