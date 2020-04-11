हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage workers

Politician Baba Siddique on Friday took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who earlier financially supported 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry amid the COVID-19 lockdown, has now provided ration facility to them.

"Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again," Siddique tweeted.

Siddique also shared a few pictures of a godown and trucks filled with food supplies.

Seeing Salman's contribution, fans showered him with praises and love.

A user commented: "True hero. Salute bhaijaan."

Another one wrote: "Salman is a real human."

Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse. He is constantly in touch with his father Salim Khan via video calls.

On the film front, Salman will be next seen in "Radhe" and "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

 

