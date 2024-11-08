Advertisement
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat After Case Registered Against Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan received a fresh death threat on November 7, after the case was registered against the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat After Case Registered Against Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Pic Courtesy: File Photo

 

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s life has been at risk ever since Lawrence Bishnoi openly declared to kill the Bollywood actor over a Blackbuck poaching case. After the brutal murder of Baba Siddique due to his proximity to the superstar, he has been getting fresh death threats. Reports suggested that a 32-year-old man was arrested from Karnataka for sending a fresh death threat to the superstar.

However, now the reports claim that after the case has been registered against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a fresh death has been sent to Salman Khan. As per reports in ANI, the Mumbai Traffic Control Room received another death threat against the actor on Thursday. The message read,” The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them”. The threat message referenced a song that allegedly names both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call.

As per reports in ANI, the Jawan actor also received a threat call at Bandra police station where a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was demanded and if the payment was not made the actor would pay for his life, threatened the caller.

