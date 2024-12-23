Salman Khan Reveals Why It Took 10 Years To Reunite With Sajid Nadiadwala After 'Kick'

New Delhi: Salman Khan has kept audiences eagerly anticipating his upcoming film Sikandar, especially with the powerful collaboration between him, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director AR Murugadoss. Since its announcement, fans have been excited to see what this dynamic trio will deliver. Recently, during an appearance on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan shared his thoughts on reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala after a decade.

While on the show, Varun Dhawan asked Salman, "First look jo hai Sikandar film ka which is your next film, woh release hone wala hai bhai ke birthday par exclusively. That marks, aap 10 saal ke baad waapis aarahe ho with Nadiadwala's grandson - Sajid Bhai. Toh ye combo jo Kick ke baad return kar raha hai, itni derr kyu lag gayi bhai ismein?"

Salman responded, explaining, "Kyuki Kick 2 ki scripting chal rahi thi aur woh chal rahi hai, woh bhi aayegi lekin uske pehle ye picture bahot achi lagi - Sajid aur mujhe. Grandson ka jo ek taste of the film hai, matlab script ki ek knowledge hai aur grip hai ye bahot kamaal ki hai."

Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.