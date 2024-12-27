Salman Khan’s Career Biggest Hit Was Rejected By Allu Arjun & Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who turns 59 today (December 27), continues to rule Bollywood with his unmatched stardom and blockbuster hits. As the Tiger star celebrates his birthday, let’s revisit the fascinating story behind his career’s biggest hit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was initially turned down by Aamir Khan and South superstar Allu Arjun.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, remains his highest-grossing film and one of the most beloved movies in Indian cinema. The film, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Kabir Khan, narrates the emotional journey of a kind-hearted man who reunites a lost mute girl with her family in Pakistan.

While Salman’s portrayal of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi earned him immense accolades, the role was initially offered to Aamir Khan. According to reports, Aamir suggested several changes to the script, which director Kabir Khan wasn’t in favor of, leading the Dangal actor to step away.

The script then reportedly reached Allu Arjun, who also declined the offer due to prior commitments in Tollywood. Ultimately, the role landed with Salman, who brought life to the character and turned the film into an emotional and financial triumph.



Made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 320.34 crore at the domestic box office and a staggering Rs 922 crore worldwide. The film outperformed expectations, earning over 10 times its budget, and became one of India’s highest-grossing films of all time.

Salman Khan’s career is filled with blockbuster hits, including, Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 588 crore worldwide on a Rs 210 crore budget), Sultan (Rs 607 crore worldwide on a Rs 80 crore budget) Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 405 crore worldwide on a Rs 60 crore budget).

Salman is set to make waves again with his next film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. While fans eagerly awaited the teaser release today, it has been postponed to December 30 as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s demise. Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release, promising yet another grand cinematic experience.

Party Pics: Happy budday Megastar SalmanKhan HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pictwitter.comYrGR8Dtzv Sikandar Eid 2025 SikandarVerse December 26 2024

Salman Khan’s journey from Maine Pyar Kiya to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and beyond is a testament to his versatility, charisma, and ability to connect with audiences across generations. Here’s wishing the superstar a very happy birthday!