Salman Khan’s co-star Warina Hussain opens up on fleeing Afghanistan 20 years ago, urges UN to intervene after Taliban’s takeover

New Delhi: Afghani actress Warina Hussain, who fled Afghanistan 20 years ago with her family is heart-broken to see the Taliban takeover of the country and the painful visuals of civilians desperate to leave the nation in anticipation of the horrors that might await them brings her back the memories from 20 years ago, when she and her family fled the country.

Warina, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s produced 'Loveyatri' in 2018 opposite actor’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, says that witnessing the current crisis that is ongoing in Afghanistan is difficult for her and her family.

“It’s a difficult time for me and my family. It’s eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes,” shared the actress with Hindustan Times.

Warina who has been living in India since her family escaped Afghanistan is worried for the Afghans who are seeking emergency immigration and have nowhere to go. The actress also wants the United Nation to intervene in the situation and not turn its back on the Afghan people.

“I was fortunate that India accepted me and became my home but I’m afraid that isn’t the case for everyone right now. Such a country’s conditions result in emergency immigration, resulting in thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in neighbouring countries, where immediate accommodation may be difficult,” said the actress.

She further added, “And for the United Nations to intervene. It’s the wish and plea of a woman who doesn’t want her fellow Afghan women to be treated as second-class citizens in their own nation”.

Apart from Loveyatri, Warina has also featured in ‘Dabangg 3’ and ’99 Songs’.