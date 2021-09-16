Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri features in an ad, fans go gaga - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri was featured in an ad for a jewellery brand and netizens are in awe of her. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri. She is also gearing up to make her Bollywood debut soon.

In the ad video shared on Instagram, Alizeh can be seen wearing natural makeup, a green bralette and white pants. She is decked up in an 18 carat gold necklace,multiple rings, hand throng and a bracelet.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Alizeh opened up about her relationship with jewellery and how it has changed over time. “A girls first piece of jewellery is usually a pair of earrings. However, I’ve never had my ears pierced!A lot of people find it strange, because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire,” told Salman’s niece.

She further added, “My relationship with jewellery has changed a lot over the years, from wearing nothing at all, I’ve come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit. Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains.”

Reacting to the post, many people dropped in heart eyes and fire emojis. “@alizehagnihotri ur the most innocent beauty i ever seen in this earth,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Stunning”.

Alizeh had previously modelled for Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan bridal couture line.

Earlier in 2019, late choreographer Saroj Khan told Hindustan Times that Alizeh is gearing up to join Bollywood and is taking dance training from her. “I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months,” she shared.