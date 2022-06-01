हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, it has gangster Lawrence Bishnoi connection

 Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018.

Salman Khan’s security beefed up after Sidhu Moosewala&#039;s murder, it has gangster Lawrence Bishnoi connection

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder.

A senior police official told the media that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he's safe from the activities of the Bishnoi's gang that operates from Rajasthan.

For the uninitiated, Salman was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Bishnoi community considers black buck to be a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.

Bishnoi had earlier in 2018 threatened to kill Salman.

Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV.

Salman will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif. He has also been working on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSidhu MoosewalaLawrence BishnoiSidhu Moosewala murder updates
Next
Story

Singer KK dead: Musician survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and two children

Must Watch

PT24M34S

Lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha : Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya