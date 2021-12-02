Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan not invited for rumoured Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, who is a very close friend of actress Katrina Kaif, has not received a wedding invitation from her yet. She also reveals that neither Salman or any other member has been invited to the rumoured wedding. According to numerous media reports, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, neither of the two actors have admitted to getting married.

Talking to India Today, Arpita revealed, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”. Earlier, Salman’s father Salim Khan also refused to comment on the wedding. One of Vicky Kaushal’s cousins had earlier rubbished media reports and called them untrue.

On the other hand, there are multiple news reports of the two actors getting married. Stories about their wedding venue, secret roka on Diwali at producer Kabir Khan’s residence, cost of their honeymoon suit, special rules for wedding guests and more have surfaced online.

Fans started rooting for Kat and Vicky when the former said on Koffee With Karan that she would look good opposite him. In another episode of the chat show, when Vicky came as a guest and was told by Karan what Katrina said, he blushed and acted as if he was fainting. The two were later even spotted attending events and Diwali parties - though they would refrain from making a joint appearance.

A few days back, Vicky was papped visiting Katrina’s home.