Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur attend Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party — Pics

New Delhi: Just like every year, Baba Siddiqui hosted a Iftaar party and it was attended by the who's who of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy among others.

Among the first guests to arrive at the Iftaar bash were the family members of Salman Khan. Arbaaz Khan came to the party with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, while Salman's sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were also spotted. Salman's younger sister Arpita came with her husband Aayush Sharma.

Salman was greeted with a warm hug by Baba Siddiqui himself upon his arrival at the party.

Also spotted were Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Raveena Tandon, Abbas-Mustan, Mouni Roy and Sophie Chaudhary.

Check out their photos from the bash:

The celebrities were seen dressed in their best traditional attire at the event, which was held at one of the reputed hotels in Mumbai.