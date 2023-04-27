topStoriesenglish2600074
NewsLifestylePeople
FILMFARE AWARDS 2023

Salman Khan Shares His Uber-Cool Look Ahead Of Filmfare Awards, Fans Call Him 'Boss'

The `Dabangg` actor is going to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen today at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The `Dabangg` actor is going to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen today at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
  • Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his vanity van.

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Shares His Uber-Cool Look Ahead Of Filmfare Awards, Fans Call Him 'Boss'

New Delhi: Salman Khan who is all set to entertain the live audience tonight shared an uber-cool picture of himself ahead of the award function. 

The `Dabangg` actor is going to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which will happen today at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman took to Instagram and dropped pictures from his vanity van.

First, he shared a picture where he was dressed in a bright yellow t-shirt that he teamed up with a faded blue jacket and a pair of trousers. And a blue cap enhanced his uber-cool look. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#FilmfareAwards."

 

Then he dropped a glam click of himself wearing a black shirt and black pants. Actor's bracelet is adding colour in his all-black look. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Right before hosting #FilmfareAwards"

 

Earlier, Salman also shared his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it`s Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

Salman will host the latest edition of the Filmfare Awards with actor Maniesh Paul. 

Actor Vicky Kaushal will perform at the event. Recently, he shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance.Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare`s official Instagram profile.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also expected to showcase their dancing skills at the award show.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?