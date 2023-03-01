Salman Khan Shares New Monochrome Photos, Announces Teaser Release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Billi Billi Song

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan treated his fans with new close-up shots of himself. The actor is seen striking an intene pose in monochrome images he shared on Instagram. Dressed in a black shirt, Salman looks dapper in his new Instagram post, garnering praise from netizens.

He captioned the first post, writing, "Black n White ....."

In the second photo, he is seen gazing into the camera while resting his face on his hand. He wrote, "Billi Billi aankh goriye … teaser out at 12 noon."

Fans were more than elated after Salman teased his photos on social media. It is not often that the Bollywood superstar shared his photos on the internet, and when he does, it becomes a reason of joy for his fandom.

"Stop looking so goood," a fan commented.

"Woah..what a pic," another one wrote.

"Superstar Salman Khan Three Dacades Super Successful Complete. Fourth Dacade Tiger 3 All Time Blockbuster"

On the work front, Salman will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji has directed it and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April.

"Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3.

Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said. Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.