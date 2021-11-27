हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan shares note requesting fans to not burst firecrackers in theaters

Salman Khan's Antim has been garnering a lot of appreciations for his recently released film. He urged his fans requesting them not to burst firecrackers in theaters. 

Salman Khan shares note requesting fans to not burst firecrackers in theaters
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Recently after a video surfaced on the Internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan's 'Antim', the actor, on Saturday, shared a note on social media requesting people not to do so.

The 'Dabangg' star took to his Instagram handle and posted the viral video in which fans could be seen hooting and whistling while bursting the firecrackers.

 

Along with the video, Salman penned a lengthy note that read, "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."

"My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," he added.

'Antim', which also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana.

It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'.

 

Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman Khanburst firecrackerstheatersAayush SharmaMahesh ManjrekarAntimurged fans
Next
Story

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT7M11S

COVID-19 wreaks havoc in many parts of world