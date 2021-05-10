हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

Salman Khan shares pics with mom Salma Khan, Helen

Salman's new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is scheduled to drop digitally on Eid. 

Salman Khan shares pics with mom Salma Khan, Helen
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared pictures of his mother Salma Khan and Helen to mark Mothers Day.

Salman posted two pictures on Instagram late on Sunday night. He first shared a picture of his mother Salma and then a picture of yesteryear actress Helen, who is the second wife of his father Salim Khan.

"Happy Mother's Day.. #staysafe," wrote Salman with the pictures.

Salman's new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is scheduled to drop digitally on Eid. The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.

