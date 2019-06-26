close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan singing 'Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki' with father Salim will melt your heart — Watch

Salman Khan singing &#039;Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki&#039; with father Salim will melt your heart — Watch
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and his father-veteran screenwriter Salim Khan showed their vocal prowess as they sang together.

"The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family... Singing Salim Khan," the 'Dabangg' star captioned the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing ‬

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman has become very active on the social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life and fitness regime. 

The 'Bharat' star will next be seen in 'Dabangg 3' and 'Inshallah'.

